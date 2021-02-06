Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

CLOV stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 72.7% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

