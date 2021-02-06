Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $67.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNS shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

