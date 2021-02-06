Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.75-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.75-4.05 EPS.

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.09.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM stock traded up $14.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.89. 1,426,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,490. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $833,567.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,425 shares of company stock worth $25,777,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.