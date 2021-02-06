Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $120.33 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.67.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

