Comerica Bank Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,790,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,156,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.