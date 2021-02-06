Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,726,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 218,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 52,028 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

