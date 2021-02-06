Comerica Bank Sells 16,731 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.