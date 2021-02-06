Comerica Bank Sells 8,804 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NYSE:DHI opened at $80.02 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

