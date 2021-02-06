Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.06 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $73.17. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,566 shares of company stock worth $3,131,667. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.