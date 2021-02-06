Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director David F. Walker Sells 7,500 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $67.19.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

