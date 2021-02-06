Comparing BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) & Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) and Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

BG Staffing pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kforce pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BG Staffing pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kforce pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BG Staffing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of BG Staffing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Kforce shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Kforce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BG Staffing and Kforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing 0.72% 18.50% 9.48% Kforce 3.77% 32.56% 12.29%

Volatility and Risk

BG Staffing has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kforce has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BG Staffing and Kforce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kforce 0 3 3 0 2.50

BG Staffing presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.29%. Kforce has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.27%. Given BG Staffing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BG Staffing is more favorable than Kforce.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BG Staffing and Kforce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.49 $13.25 million $1.67 8.43 Kforce $1.35 billion 0.73 $130.86 million $2.35 19.18

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than BG Staffing. BG Staffing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kforce beats BG Staffing on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial and business services, communications, and technology industries. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, including general accounting, business and cost analysis, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment also provides transactional services, which include accounts payable and receivable, billing, payroll, credit and collections, and cash application; decision making services; and operational and technical services. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. Kforce Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

