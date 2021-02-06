Comparing electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

This table compares Viveve Medical and electroCore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $6.57 million 1.26 -$42.53 million ($338.00) -0.01 electroCore $2.39 million 49.07 -$45.15 million ($1.54) -1.68

Viveve Medical has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viveve Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -661.57% -243.62% -139.23% electroCore -792.01% -109.15% -79.64%

Volatility and Risk

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viveve Medical and electroCore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 electroCore 0 1 5 0 2.83

electroCore has a consensus price target of $3.42, indicating a potential upside of 32.43%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Viveve Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of electroCore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

electroCore beats Viveve Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.