ConocoPhillips Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COP. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

