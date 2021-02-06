ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $44.42 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.