Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after acquiring an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

