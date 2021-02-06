Contrasting Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. South Plains Financial pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Century Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Bancorp and South Plains Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp $177.54 million 2.57 $39.70 million N/A N/A South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.87 $29.22 million $1.69 11.59

Century Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South Plains Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Century Bancorp and South Plains Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Century Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of South Plains Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Century Bancorp and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp 24.30% 11.91% 0.71% South Plains Financial 17.10% 11.96% 1.16%

Risk and Volatility

Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Century Bancorp beats South Plains Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 27 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, and finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 26 full-service banking locations; and 12 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

