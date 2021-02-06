Contrasting The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi N/A N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group -33.90% -0.28% -0.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivendi and The Liberty Braves Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $17.81 billion 2.08 $1.77 billion $1.58 19.76 The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 0.06 $106.00 million N/A N/A

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivendi and The Liberty Braves Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 0 9 0 3.00 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vivendi has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Vivendi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivendi beats The Liberty Braves Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas Group segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Editis segment engages in the publishing of literature, educational, and reference books, as well as selling and distribution of books. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

