Convatec Group (LON:CTEC) Trading Down 0.2%

Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67). Approximately 4,295,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,487,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.40 ($2.67).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTEC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Convatec Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Convatec Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Convatec Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 206 ($2.69).

Get Convatec Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 203.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 195.89.

About Convatec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Convatec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convatec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.