Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Conversion Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLB opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.37. Conversion Labs has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conversion Labs stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Conversion Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

