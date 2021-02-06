CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $161.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.10.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average of $123.56. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

