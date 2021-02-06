Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Major Shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc Sells 4,250,000 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNR stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

