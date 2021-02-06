Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.96 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OFC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

