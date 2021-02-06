Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.16-2.22 for the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.16 to $2.22 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. 1,040,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,632. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Insiders have bought 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

