Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTVA. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 lowered Corteva from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of CTVA opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

