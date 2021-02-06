Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRTX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cortexyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CRTX stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,981.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 30.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 63.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 450.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

