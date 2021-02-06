Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $20.08 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for 2.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $263.95 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $266.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of -141.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.