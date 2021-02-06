Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $49.24 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up about 5.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $49,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after purchasing an additional 650,183 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 699.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,176,000 after acquiring an additional 366,243 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,199,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,345,000 after acquiring an additional 331,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 89.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,618,000 after acquiring an additional 323,560 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $198.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.31 and a 200-day moving average of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.33.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

