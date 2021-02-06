Cortland Associates Inc. MO Takes $223,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

