Cosmo Coin (COSM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,595.00

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $593,197.50 and approximately $5,595.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmo Coin Token Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain.

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

Cosmo Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

