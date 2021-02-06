Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $211,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST stock opened at $355.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.57. The firm has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

