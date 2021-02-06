COTI Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $47.64 million and $19.62 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00186739 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00061485 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00073118 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00224653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00043267 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. The official website for COTI is coti.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

