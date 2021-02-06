Craig Hallum Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $43.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.12.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $39.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after buying an additional 431,990 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,580,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after buying an additional 1,489,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

