Craig Hallum Boosts ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $45.00

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered ShotSpotter from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

SSTI opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $571.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.04, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.87 per share, for a total transaction of $184,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 2,852 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $97,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

