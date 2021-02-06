Craig Hallum Increases Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $215.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

LGND has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $203.03 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $203.83. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -205.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.03.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total value of $7,878,582.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,638.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,644 shares of company stock worth $26,338,897 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

