Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,953,000 after buying an additional 793,670 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,194,000 after buying an additional 594,773 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,596,000 after buying an additional 306,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

