Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

