Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCI. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 42.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

