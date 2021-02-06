Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 150 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Shares of GD stock opened at $158.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.88. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

