Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $123,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

DLR stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

