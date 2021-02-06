Creative Planning Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Creative Planning grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $158.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average of $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.