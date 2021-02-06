Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

