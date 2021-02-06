Creative Planning Purchases 14,110 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Creative Planning grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after purchasing an additional 369,790 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 78,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $8,694,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $311,928.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,464.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $111.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $111.92.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.