Creative Planning Sells 34,978 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,978 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

CLNE stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

