Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRARY. Credit Suisse Group cut Crédit Agricole from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Crédit Agricole from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

