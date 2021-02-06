Credit Suisse Group Boosts FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $270.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.55.

FLT stock opened at $257.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after buying an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after buying an additional 220,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,449,000 after buying an additional 152,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,257,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

