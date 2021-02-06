Credit Suisse Group Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $275.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $274.94. The company has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

