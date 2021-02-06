Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,215.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,188.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

