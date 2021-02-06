Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 260.22 ($3.40).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £868.39 million and a PE ratio of -80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 316.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.51. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 522 ($6.82).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

