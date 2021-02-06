Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CEQP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CEQP traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 878,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.