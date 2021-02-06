Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $333,897.13 and $298.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

